Draganfly Flex FPV drones will support foundational training for US Air Force Special Operations Command units. Credit: Draganfly Inc. via LinkedIn.

Draganfly, in collaboration with DelMar Aerospace, has secured an award to deliver its Flex FPV drones and training to units within the US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), according to an announcement released on 2 February 2026.

The contract involves delivering foundational First Person View (FPV) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) training using Draganfly’s Flex FPV.

Training activities will be conducted at DelMar Aerospace’s Camp Pendleton UAS range, a facility designed to support instruction simulating battlefield conditions.

The first group of trainees is slated to begin the programme in mid-February.

The curriculum covers FPV assembly and repair, flight operations, as well as advanced mission planning and execution.

DelMar Aerospace will handle the delivery of instruction, curriculum development, and alignment with government standards and security protocols.

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell said: “Our shared focus is on readiness and combat capability. Partnering with DelMar Aerospace helps ensure operators are training on systems and tactics designed for real-world conditions, with the Flex’s modularity and reliability required to adapt as missions and threats evolve.”

According to Draganfly, the Flex FPV drone serves as the main platform for future small UAS configurations, offering rapid transition across various operational needs by accommodating different flight characteristics and payloads with a single unit.

This approach aims to provide a standardised training and maintenance framework across tactical drone programmes.

Further details regarding specific operational aspects of the programme have not been disclosed.

DelMar Aerospace chief operating officer Stanley Springer said: “This collaboration is about developing operators who are prepared to employ uncrewed systems effectively in demanding environments. Our focus is disciplined training grounded in combat-proven TTPs and operational realism.”