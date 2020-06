Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has awarded a £20m contract to Galliford Try to provide facilities for RAF Lossiemouth’s Typhoon Squadron.

Galliford Try won the contract for facilities that will house Number IX (Bomber) Squadron.

Work is expected to commence later this year and will conclude in two years.

The contract includes refurbishment of an existing hangar and construction of new technical and storage facilities.

RAF Lossiemouth will undergo redevelopment with improved runway and facilities for its fleet of Poseidon and upgraded accommodation.



Currently, RAF Lossiemouth houses four Squadrons of Typhoons.

Multi-role combat aircraft RAF Typhoon has conducted diverse operations across the world, including its deployment on Nato Baltic Air Policing.

Once established, IX(B) Squadron will be the RAF’s dedicated fourth-generation Aggressors.

DIO project manager Margaret Jesson said: “It’s exciting to have reached this stage of the project and we are looking forward to continuing to work with our colleagues at RAF Lossiemouth and Galliford Try to provide some fantastic facilities for these Typhoon pilots and ground crew.”

Galliford Try defence director Keith Yarham said: “We are delighted to be working once again with DIO to deliver much needed infrastructure for the RAF.

“Together with our previous experience at RAF Marham and RAF Valley we are building a strong track record in the air station sector, and look forward to providing the personnel at Lossiemouth with the high-quality facilities they depend on.”