The digital cockpit upgrades for the US Army’s UH-60V Black Hawk have concluded an initial operational test and evaluation (IOT&E).

The upgrades were supplied by Northrop Grumman to the integrated avionics suite for the Black Hawk helicopter fleet.

This completion marks a milestone for the UH-60V programme, paving the way to full-rate production.

The developed digital cockpit will allow the US Army’s Black Hawk to remain in service for decades.

Northrop Grumman navigation, targeting and survivability vice-president James Conroy said: “Northrop Grumman’s scalable, fully integrated avionics system will ensure the legacy Black Hawk fleet remains at the forefront of combat capability for decades to come.



“It is designed with a secure, open architecture that provides greater mission flexibility and a rapid upgrade path.”

Upgrades in the digital cockpit enhance pilot situational understanding and ensure mission safety. Other benefits include decreased pilot workload and life cycle cost of the helicopter.

The system has been improved to provide an identical pilot-vehicle interface to the UH-60M. The improved feature enables common training and operational employment.

Available globally, the architecture of the UH-60V aircraft can be adapted to numerous aircraft platforms.

Northrop Grumman provides the integrated avionics suite for the UH-60V, which upgrades the UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters with a digital, open architecture integrated glass cockpit.

Last month, Northrop Grumman demonstrated the on-the-move ground capability of its Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar (HAMMR) system.

The demonstration was conducted for an unidentified government customer at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB), Florida, US.

Designed to enhance the survivability of troops, the HAMMR multi-mission sensor provides 360° coverage of surroundings from ground and airborne threats.