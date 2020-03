Northrop Grumman has demonstrated the on-the-move ground capability of its Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar (HAMMR) system.

The capability was showcased to an unidentified government customer at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB), Florida, US.

The HAMMR multi-mission sensor is designed to enhance the survivability of troops by providing 360° coverage of surroundings from ground and airborne threats.

The system was attached on top of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), also referred to as Humvee, for the live demonstration.

It served as an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) sensor for the HMMWV and was successful in detecting and tracking an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) while on the move.



Northrop Grumman land and maritime sensors vice-president Mike Meaney said: “This first-of-its-kind demonstration validated the sense on-the-move capability in concept for the Department of Defense’s IAMD enterprise and proved that this capability can be developed and fielded to warfighters much sooner than anticipated.”

Manufactured by AM General, the HMMWV is a multi-purpose tactical vehicle that has been developed for the US Army.

Developed by Northrop Grumman, the HAMMR system is a short-to medium-range X-Band Three Dimensional (3D) radar.

It uses active electronically scanned array (AESA) AN/APG-83 radar technology from airborne fighter aircraft.

Operating in 360° or sector-only staring mode, HAMMR provides a range of capabilities, including situational awareness, counter-fire operations, air defence, early warning and airspace management.

The system is easily deployable from a range of military platforms. It is a derivative of the US Army’s Ground Based Fighter Radar (GBFR).