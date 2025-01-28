The Danish, Greenlandic, and Faroese governments have concluded the first agreement. Credit: Danish Ministry of Defence.

Denmark has unveiled plans to allocate around DKr14bn (equivalent to $1.96bn) for the enhancement of its military capabilities in the Arctic and North Atlantic territories.

The consensus on this allocation was reached by the political parties including the Greenlandic and Faroese Governments that support the 2024-2033 Danish Defence Agreement.

The current accord outlines initiatives backed by the investment. Additionally, there is a mutual understanding among the parties about the necessity to finalise a subsequent agreement on this matter by the first half of 2025. It will focus on further strengthening deterrence and defence in the region

The agreement aims to enhance surveillance and assert sovereignty in the Arctic and North Atlantic, while supporting allies and NATO’s mission in the region.

It includes the procurement of three new Arctic naval vessels, long-range drones, and satellites to strengthen Denmark’s defensive capabilities.

Denmark Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said: “We must face the fact that there are serious challenges regarding security and defence in the Arctic and North Atlantic. For this reason, we must strengthen our presence in the region. That is the objective of this agreement, which paves the way for further initiatives already this year.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The new naval vessels are expected to increase operational effectiveness and flexibility around Greenland, carrying additional capabilities such as helicopters and drones.

The current patrol vessel project is being redirected to prioritize Arctic patrol vessels. In response to the evolving security situation, the Danish Defence’s frigates will take on a more significant role in the North Atlantic. A new plan outlining the future direction of the Danish Navy fleet will be presented in March 2025.

Additionally, it includes plans to fortify intelligence cooperation, research, and upgrade the facilities of the Joint Arctic Command in Nuuk to improve security conditions and expand the Danish Defence’s operational capabilities in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The two long-range drones will enable detailed surveillance over vast distances and capture detailed images. The drones are in addition to the two signal acquisition drones included in the 2021 Arctic Capability Package agreement.

Moreover, increased satellite capacity, along with ground-based sensors, will enhance situational awareness and intelligence. Satellite communication will be boosted by acquiring equipment for data handling.

Funding will be reserved for leasing aircraft to fulfil the Cl-604 Challenger’s tasks outside the Arctic and North Atlantic, including passenger transport, Frontex-related tasks and surveillance in the Baltic Sea.

Plans also include extra funding for two coastal radars in Greenland, which were originally part of the 2021 Arctic Capability Package Agreement. Options will be explored for expanding the Danish Defence’s Seahawk simulator capabilities to cover broader areas of Greenland.

The Arctic special operations force, Sirius, will be reinforced to enhance the Danish Defence’s presence in Northeast Greenland. Additionally, efforts to boost the recruitment of Greenlandic personnel into the Sirius special operations force will be strengthened through collaboration with the Government of Greenland.

Greenland Statehood and Foreign Affairs minister Vivian Motzfeldt said: “Greenland is facing a changing security landscape. I am pleased with the steps we are taking towards increased security in and around Greenland with this partial defence agreement. Naalakkersuisut is looking forward to continuing the dialogue with the Government of Denmark.”

The agreement also underscores the necessity to enhance the Danish Defence’s capacity to support civil agencies, such as the police and emergency management agencies.

The parties involved have emphasised the importance of the agreement’s positive impact on local workplaces and businesses in the Faroe Islands and Greenland, aiming to bolster the resilience of civil society.