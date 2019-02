The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a $1.3bn indefinite-delivery contract to Northrop Grumman to supply Litening advanced targeting pods.

The scope of the contract includes the production, software installation and required upgrades to enhance the pod’s reliability.

The self-contained lighting pod is a multi-sensor system that ensures easy identification of targets at farther distances. It can be deployed for long-range weapon delivery, non-traditional intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance missions.



The pods are compatible to operate on multiple aircraft such as the AV-8B, A-10, B-52, EA-6B, F-15, the F-16, C-130, and F/A-18.

More than 800 pods are currently operational with the USAF and its associate departments and allied nations.

PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero) (PTDI) has agreed to supply eight additional H225M multi-role helicopters to the Indonesian Ministry of Defence.

The latest acquisition is intended to enhance the combat search-and-rescue capabilities of the Indonesian Air Force, which already operates six H225M military helicopters.

As the Indonesian partner of Airbus Helicopters, PTDI will be responsible for the reassembly and installation of the mission equipment. It will also work on the customisation of the 11t-category twin-engine helicopters, according to the agreement.

The H225M forms part of the Super Puma family of helicopters developed by Airbus.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a £250m ($327.27m) contract to Raytheon to offer required support and sustainment services for the Shadow aircraft fleet of the UK Royal Air Force (RAF).

Raytheon will provide aircraft maintenance, airworthiness management, design organisation, and supply chain support services to the Shadow aircraft fleet, under the 11-year contract.

The company will also customise the aircraft to the Mk2 version by modifying the current design.

The Shadow aircraft are currently deployed by the 14 Squadron RAF in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $3.6bn contract by the US Air Force (USAF) for the delivery of large aircraft infrared countermeasure (LAIRCM) missile defence systems.

The indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract will see the delivery of missile systems, along with provision of multiple support services.

Northrop will offer logistic support services under the initial $2.4m task order. The USAF will continue to issue the task orders up to the ceiling amount of $3.6bn.

The company will perform the contractual work at its facility in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, US, with scheduled completion by December 2025.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has selected BAE Systems to offer full-motion video (FMV) advanced analytic services, training and intelligence production support.

The company has received a $250m five-year task-order under the Multi-Intelligence Analytical and Collection Support Services IDIQ contract.

A new Performance Innovation Council will be created by BAE Systems to introduce multiple new services and platforms developed by the company to the NGA leaders.

A unit of the US Department of Defense, NGA is a combat support agency.

The Ministry of Defence of Ivory Coast intends to purchase a C295 medium military transport aircraft from Airbus, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force when operating in adverse environmental conditions.

Ivory Coast is set to become the 28th country to operate the C295 aircraft upon its delivery.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has agreed to purchase F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) from Lockheed Martin to replace its existing F-16 fighter jets.

The next-generation fighter aircraft has been selected after a rigorous technical evaluation by the RSAF and Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

The existing fleet of F-16 jets has been operational with the RSAF since 1998 and is expected to be retired after 2030.

Aeryon Labs, a Canada-based UAV manufacturer, has been acquired by FLIR Systems for $200m.

Based in the US, FLIR Systems is specialised in the design and manufacturing of thermal imaging infrared cameras.

Aeryon Labs is integrated with the Unmanned Systems and Integrated Solutions division, which is a part of the FLIR Government and Defence business unit.