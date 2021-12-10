DCS and Infoscitex secure five-year BPA to support AFRL’s 711 HPW

DCS has secured a five-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to support the 711th Human Performance Wing (711 HPW) Warfighter Interactions & Readiness Division.

The BPA has been issued by the General Services Administration (GSA) and DCS will share it with its subsidiary Infoscitex.

According to DCS, the BPA was issued under the GSA multiple-award schedule. The potential award has a ceiling value of $48m.

The two companies will provide technical and management expertise for the ‘discovery, development, and fielding’ of US Air Force (USAF) and US Space Force (USSF) systems and subsystems.

DCS CEO Jim Benbow said: “DCS is excited for the opportunity to build upon our collaboration with AFRL and the 711th Human Performance Wing to develop, analyse, assess, and deliver technologies that enhance performance and operational efficiency of our nation’s warfighters.”



DCS said that it was the ‘sole awardee’ of the first order issued under the BPA.

The effort is centred on technologies and operational systems, both existing and future, along with providing software updates and maintenance.

It will be delivered over a five-year period and help the Advanced Framework for Simulation, Integration and Modeling (AFSIM)-based technology to expand and implement it into a Cloud hosting solution.

When incorporated into operational environments, the solution will aid in asset allocation and mission planning of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and plan feasibility analysis.

In November 2019, DCS received a task order to support the USAF’s aircraft research, development and acquisition efforts.

Related Companies CCP Gransden Advanced Composites Design and Manufacturing Solutions Artron Avionics Subsystems for Military and Aerospace Applications NUMECA CFD Software for Airforce and Aerospace Applications