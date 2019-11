DCS has received a task order to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) aircraft research, development and acquisition efforts.

The order was awarded as part of the USAF’s engineering and professional acquisition support services (EPASS) programme.

Under the contract, DCS will provide services in support of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance & Special Operations Forces Directorate’s Helicopter Program Office (HPO).

The five-year task order has a potential value of $93.4m. According to DCS, it will support aircraft lifecycle acquisition, sustainment, research, development and production activities.

The services will include acquisition, research, engineering and administrative support with work expected to begin from next month.



DCS executive vice-president Larry Egbert said: “This is an exciting new opportunity for DCS to grow our Wright-Patterson AFB footprint and expand our support of DoD helicopters through these ACAT 1 programmes.

“Our rotary wing capabilities and background are well aligned to HPO mission requirements and we look forward to supporting the AFLCMC / WIH command and mission.”

The company will perform the contracted work from a facility near Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.

Work will also be delivered at Eglin Air Force Base’s auxiliary field in Florida. Subcontractors supporting the effort include Naval Systems, Sumaria, and PE Systems.

The HPO is responsible for delivering and fielding new and updated rotary-wing aircraft.

The programme office provides support to USAF helicopters and those acquired by US-allied nations.