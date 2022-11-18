DataPath delivers portable satellite communications terminal to USSF

Airmen set up a mobile tactical super-high frequency satellite communications terminal during training. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Master Sgt. Val Gempis.

US-based company DataPath has handed over a new portable satellite communications terminal to the US Space Force (USSF).

Known as Deployable Ku Band Earth Terminal (DKET), the new communications terminal has been designed to offer operational flexibility, connectivity, capacity and control to both military and commercial users.

The recently delivered third-generation DKET includes new technological enhancements and enhanced transportability to provide a network hub that can be easily deployed in less than four hours.

DataPath sales and marketing senior vice-president Barry Botts said: “We are honoured to support the US Space Force and their mission.

“For over 25 years, our employees have focused on providing innovative command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions for our nation’s military and commercial customers.

“We recognise the importance of our customers’ critical programmes and are proud to have DataPath and our solutions as a continued part of their successes.”

Based in Georgia, US, DataPath specialises in delivering advanced, customised and secure communications solutions along with associated technical support services to aerospace, commercial, military and other government customers.

The company offers a wide range of field communications and information technology solutions such as network management software and satellite communications systems.

DataPath’s DKET series of transportable satellite earth terminals provide high-speed network connectivity from any remote location.

According to the company, this reliable, flexible and scalable network hub can be established in the form of a single-skid earth terminal.

The DKET set-up can also be easily transported over air, land and at the sea using a wide range of aircraft and vehicles.

Boeing recently demonstrated its protected tactical satellite communication prototype to support the USSF programme.