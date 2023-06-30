The United States Marine Corps (USMC) Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II. Source: viper-zero/Shutterstock

The US has approved a potential sale to the Czech Republic, valued at up to $5.62bn.

The deal includes acquiring F-35 Aircraft, Pratt & Whitney engines, advanced munitions, and related equipment. The proposed sale aims to improve the Czech Republic’s defence capabilities, support NATO operations, and maintain regional security.

Enhancing defence capabilities with F-35 aircraft and munitions

The Czech Republic has requested the purchase of 24 F-35 joint strike fighter conventional take Off and landing aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines.

The package also includes an array of advanced munitions, such as 70 AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air Missiles (AMRAAM), 86 GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bombs – Increment II (SDB-II) Stormbreaker All-Up-Rounds (AUR), and a variety of other precision-guided munitions.

In addition to the aircraft and munitions, the proposed sale includes spare parts, training equipment, logistics support, and other related elements to successfully integrate the acquired assets into the Czech Republic’s armed forces. Implementing this sale will support the country’s defence modernization efforts and strengthen its ability to counter modern threats.

Supporting NATO operations and regional security

By bolstering the defence capabilities of a NATO ally, this deal contributes to regional security and reinforces the alliance’s collective defence posture. The Czech Republic’s increased capabilities will enable the country to participate in NATO operations actively, enhance interoperability with other alliance members, and promote stability in Europe.

Who is contracted for industrial participation?

The principal contractors responsible for the F-35 aircraft and munitions will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Raytheon Missiles and Defense, and The Boeing Company. The Czech Republic may also request industrial participation, defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.

According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report, in Europe, the growth of the Combat Aircraft segment is mainly driven by F-35 programs.

The proposed sale of F-35 aircraft and munitions to the Czech Republic demonstrates the commitment to supporting regional security, enhancing defence capabilities, and fostering stability within the NATO alliance.