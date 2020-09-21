Cubic to offer P5CTS support for USAF and partners

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) has won the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) support contract for the US Air Force (USAF) and allied nations and partners.

The contract will cover around 1,000 P5CTS Airborne Subsystems (AS) and related range infrastructure fielded at more than 20 USAF bases and training ranges.

Additionally, the company will assist the global P5CTS user community, which includes Australia, Egypt, Morocco, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the UK.

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions president Mike Knowles said: “We are very excited to continue our close work with the USAF, allies and international partners out to 2027 under this contract.

“The P5CTS system supports and improves operator readiness across the globe and this contract helps expand the P5CTS user base while also extending the critical support for safe, interoperable, coalition training for the US and its allies and partners.”



The contract value has not been disclosed.

In November last year, USAF awarded a contract to Cubic Global Defense to supply P5CTS.

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions vice-president and general manager Jonas Furukrona added: “With over 250 airborne subsystems being delivered in 2021 to the USAF and international customers, the P5CTS training network will continue to expand.”

Cubic’s P5CTS system is designed to provide troops with instrumentation solutions in support of training missions such as air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat.

The F35 aircraft used by the US military and partner nations feature P5 Internal Subsystem (IS).

It provides Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) for coalition military forces, which allows them to train using a common ACMI platform.