The P5 Combat Training System enhances joint training exercises for the US Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and allied forces. Credit: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com.

Advanced air combat training provider Cubic Defense has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the United States Air Force (USAF).

The contract mandates Cubic Defense to implement Block 7 engineering upgrades and supply an additional 102 new P5 Combat Training System (CTS) Pods, which will be enhanced with the System Security Upgrade (SSU).

This contract stipulates that these tasks are to be completed by 24 March 2028.

The P5CTS SSU was engineered to fulfil rigorous security requirements as well as be fully interoperable with 5th Generation internal encrypted P5 subsystems.

The integration of Block 7 capabilities will allow users to bring more comprehensive mission data to the P5 Ground station, thereby facilitating latest weapons and effects adjudication.

Cubic Defense president Russ Marsh said: “Cubic and its teammates are proud to support the USAF and Coalition partners with highly dependable, encrypted training capabilities, while extending the value of customer investments in authentic training.

“Our solutions provide a low-risk, flight-tested, National Security Agency-certified Type 1 multilevel encryptor that enables or restricts the access and transfer of information between security domains on the P5CTS without modifying the existing training Concept of Operations. The modular / drop in approach allows us to deliver leading edge capabilities on a proven platform that will support our customers’ multi-domain training to 2040 and beyond.”

Cubic Defense will collaborate closely with its main subcontractor, Leonardo DRS, to manage all contractor-related activities for both the Block 7 upgrades and the delivery of the new Pods.

The P5CTS enhances training by providing real-time data on time, space, and position information during exercises. It is utilised by various branches of the US military including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, as well as coalition partners.

This system also enables warfighters to engage in training on a unified platform with coalition partners.

In January 2025, Cubic secured a contract from Lockheed Martin to deliver P5 Internal Subsystems for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter programme.

