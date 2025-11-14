Cubic’s P5 IS support live training for the F-35 programme. Credit: Senior Airman Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing/ DVIDS/Cubic Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has awarded a contract to Cubic Defense to supply 130 P5 Internal Subsystems (IS) for the F-35 Lot 20 aircraft production line.

The agreement also includes a framework agreement for long-term pricing, in anticipation of additional orders for Lots 21 and 22.

Under this arrangement, Cubic Defense will collaborate with its principal subcontractor, Leonardo DRS, to carry out all activities specified in the statement of work.

The P5 IS serves as a key component within the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS), which delivers interoperable air combat training capabilities to US and allied forces.

The system is designed to enable the US Air Force (USAF), US Marine Corps, US Navy, and allied nations to share time, space, and position information (TSPI) data during training exercises.

This functionality helps coordinate joint and interoperable missions using a unified platform, stated the company.

Cubic Defense president Russ Marsh said: “Cubic’s P5 IS provides secure, high-fidelity instrumented live training for the F-35 programme. The capability allows 4th and 5th generation aircraft to train together seamlessly in live flight events while safeguarding critical tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP).”

Earlier in 2025, Cubic Defense secured a contract from Lockheed Martin for the delivery of P5 IS for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter (JSF) programme.

In August, Cubic Defense also received a separate firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the USAF.

The contract tasks the company with delivering Block 7 engineering upgrades and 102 additional new P5CTS Pods.

Currently, more than 30 ACMI ranges in 17 countries employ the P5CTS network.

