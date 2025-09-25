Halo is an antenna system based on software design, intended for hybrid SATCOM operations. Credit: Cubic Corporation.

Cubic Defense, through its Secure Communications division, has secured a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the US Air Force’s (USAF) Air Force Research Laboratory.

This contract focuses on the advancement of Halo, a multi-link, multi-band, multi-orbit hybrid satellite communications (SATCOM) antenna system.

It is set to run until 22 July 2027, with development activities to take place in San Diego, California.

Halo, a software-defined antenna system, facilitates simultaneous transmission and reception across various bands, allowing for high-throughput and multi-beam communications.

The system maintains redundant network pathways and ensures seamless connectivity across various satellite constellations.

It enables users to securely access SATCOM services from a range of commercial and governmental satellite providers using a single device.

Halo is built on open standards and optimised for ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making it scalable for various platforms and missions.

It features a flat-panel active electronically scanned array (AESA) with two-dimensional beam steering, providing robust connectivity suited for modern defence operations.

Cubic Secure Communications vice president and general manager Dr. Dan Moran said: “Receiving this award reflects our success to date in the advancement of this technology and our continued commitment to work alongside the government and deliver assured data access to the Warfighter in a timely fashion.

“Halo will deliver compact, power-efficient, and resilient satellite connectivity to meet critical mission needs in multiple domains.”

In August 2025 Cubic Defense secured a contract from USAF to implement Block 7 engineering upgrades and supply an additional 102 new P5 Combat Training System (CTS) Pods, which will include the System Security Upgrade (SSU).

