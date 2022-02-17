CPI Aero to deliver B-52 radar rack structures to Raytheon

Raytheon Technologies business unit Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has awarded a long-term, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) to CPI Aerostructures (CPI Aero).

Valued at up to $20m, the contract involves the delivery of rack assemblies for RI&S’ B-52 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

As part of the US Air Force’s (USAF) B-52 radar modernisation programme, RI&S won a contract for the radar from Boeing in 2019.

RI&S said earlier that the low-rate initial production (LRIP) will commence in 2024.

This will support the USAF’s aim to sustain the fleet of B-52 bombers in frontline service through to 2050 and beyond.

CPI Aero initially secured a $4m order for prototype and test article production of the rack assembly.

The AESA radar will be mounted in this rack assembly and then equipped within the nose of the B-52.

CPI Aerostructures president and CEO Douglas McCrosson said: “This new programme award reflects our demonstrated reliability and quality and expands our footprint with one of our top customers. Upgrades for weapon systems that lie at the core of our country’s national security mission is an increasingly important part of our defence business and we are confident we will add value to the B-52 Radar Modernisation Programme team.”

Work will begin soon, and the company expects the first delivery to take place later this year.

