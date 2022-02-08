Collins Aerospace builds new power module for airborne electronics

The Collins 3Phase 3U power module does not need extra filtering hardware for SWAP-constrained platforms. Credit: Collins Aerospace.

Raytheon Technologies’ unit Collins Aerospace has built a new power module to support the mission-critical power conversion requirements of airborne electronics.

Named the Collins 3Phase 3U, the new power module has been designed to conform to the standards developed by the international trade association, VITA, which creates standards for open architecture technologies.

It also operates in agreement with the US Department of Defence (DoD) standard for the electromagnetic compatibility of devices, MIL-STD-461F.

The Collins 3Phase 3U power module is designed for space, weight, and power (SWAP)-efficient open architecture applications on aircraft, including mission computers, aircraft communication, signal processors, and radar solutions.

It converts three-phase prime power to regulated high power outputs. It can deliver up to 800W of total output power.

This modular and reliable power conversion helps in achieving maximum system performance in harsh environments.

To be offered under the 3U VPX building block components product line, the solution is also electromagnetic interference (EMI) compliant without an external filter.

This 3U, 1in pitch module has been developed by the Collins team in Medford, New York, US.

It comprises increased voltage regulation and an ultra-low ripple to enhance the system application’s capabilities.

Collins Aerospace integrated solutions vice-president and general manager Heather Robertson said: “Efficient, reliable and modular power conversion is critical to achieving maximum system performance in extreme conditions.

“This power module is a significant step forward in enabling aircraft modernisation efforts without losing performance.”

Last month, Collins Aerospace secured a contract from Boeing to modernise the B-52 bomber aircraft with a new electric power generation system (EPGS).