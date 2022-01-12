Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 12, 2022

Collins Aerospace to upgrade USAF’s B-52 bomber with new EPGS

The new EPGS will support future upgrades to the platform.

B-52 bomber
The contract is part of the USAF’s ongoing modernisation efforts to keep the B-52 bomber flying through the 2050s. Credit: Collins Aerospace.

Boeing has contracted Raytheon Technologies unit Collins Aerospace to modernise the B-52 bomber aircraft with a new electric power generation system (EPGS).

The contract is part of the US Air Force’s (USAF) ongoing modernisation efforts to keep the B-52 bomber flying through the 2050s.

Under the contract, the unit will deliver a modern EPGS derived from industry-leading commercial technology.

Collins Aerospace noted that the new EPGS will be an upgrade to the B-52’s existing seven-decades-old system, with advanced technology that requires less operational power from the engine.

This technology will enable the USAF to achieve its goal of a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency for the B-52 bomber.

Collins Aerospace Electric Power Systems vice-president Stan Kottke said: “Collins Aerospace is a leading provider of electric power systems for military platforms and the supplier of choice for virtually all US Air Force aircraft.

Content from our partners
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect

“Our new EPGS for the B-52 will leverage proven commercial technology to support greener aircraft operation while also paving the way for future platform enhancements that will extend the operational service life of the Stratofortress for decades to come.”

The new EPGS will comprise eight generators per aircraft and provide additional redundancy in onboard electrical power necessary to support future B-52 upgrades for radar, avionics and mission systems.

Upgrade work is expected to generate 60 jobs at Collins Aerospace’s Electric Power Systems Center of Excellence facility in Illinois, US.

Besides the EPGS, Collins was also selected to provide new wheels and carbon brakes for the B-52.

In April 2021, Collins Aerospace won a contract from the USAF for the ‘B-52 Wheel and Brake System Improvement’ programme.

The B-52H is the USAF’s principal strategic nuclear and conventional weapons platform. It supports the US Navy in anti-surface and submarine warfare missions.

—–

Source:

Image URL: https://www.collinsaerospace.com/-/media/project/collinsaerospace/collinsaerospace-website/newsroom/images/2021/mechanical-systems/b-52-web.jpg?rev=46456b1a47784b5d8ccc092f4c5ece3a&w=1800&hash=4FB705CD62C4F6C15917527D3B5C0F5D
Image/PR: https://www.collinsaerospace.com/newsroom/News/2022/01/Boeing-selects-Collins-electric-power-generation-system-B-52

Related Companies
Global Defence Technology

Monthly Digital Magazine for the Defence Industry

Visit Profile
Flight Simulators Limited

Comprehensive Simulation Equipment for Military Aircraft

Visit Profile
Oxley Group Ltd

Avionic Night Vision Lighting Systems

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU