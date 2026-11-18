Rendering of a new propeller MRO facility for Collins Aerospace in Bengaluru, India. Credit: RTX.

Collins Aerospace has broken ground on a propeller maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru that will support Airbus C295 military transport aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new facility, to be established at the Collins India Operations Center (CIOC) in Bengaluru’s KIADB Aerospace Park, will be India’s first propeller MRO centre authorised by a foreign aerospace original equipment manufacturer.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Operations are expected to begin in early 2029.

In a release on 17 November, RTX, the parent company of Collins Aerospace, said the facility will maintain advanced propeller systems for the C295, with the work intended to support the availability of aircraft operated by military customers.

In addition, the MRO facility will service propeller systems used on ATR 42 and ATR 72 regional aircraft.

The company expects the site to employ up to 50 technicians and engineers initially, with staffing set to increase as service volumes grow.

Collins Aerospace advanced structures president Ajay Mahajan said: “As regional connectivity expands across India, maintaining high fleet availability for operators is critical.

“By establishing in-country propeller MRO capabilities, we are bringing world-class aftermarket expertise directly to our customers, reducing turnaround times and operational downtime. Support from the government of Karnataka has helped enable this investment.”

RTX has invested more than $200m in India over the past five years across engineering, manufacturing, testing and aftermarket propeller maintenance.

The CIOC opened in November 2025 and occupies 26 acres. It supports the production of more than 70 products, including mechanical, electromechanical and electronic systems.

The MRO investment comes as India expands its C295 fleet and domestic production capability.

In June this year, the first C295 assembled in India completed its initial test flight from the final assembly line in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Under a 2021 contract with Airbus, the Indian Air Force is due to receive 56 aircraft.

Airbus completed the delivery of the first 16 from its facility in Seville, Spain, in fly-away condition in August 2025.

Tata Advanced Systems is manufacturing and assembling the remaining 40 in India.