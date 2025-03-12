The TACTICAL TRACKER range includes reflectors measuring 1.35m, 1.65m, and 2.60m. Credit: © Cobham Satcom.

Cobham Satcom has revealed its enhanced TACTICAL TRACKER 2600 satellite antenna is currently in the process of obtaining certification for the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS).

The TACTICAL TRACKER 2600, part of a range known for its multi-orbit and multi-band capabilities, is designed for easy transport and quick setup.

This development positions the product as the sole X/Y antenna system authorised for use within the WGS network, managed by the US Space Force.

Cobham Satcom tacticals and flat panels product management vice-president Henrik Fyhn said: “With WGS certification, our TACTICAL TRACKER systems will be ready to provide military forces with dependable connectivity on post.

“Further, we have focused on simplifying set-up and improving user-friendliness, which minimises training and ensures communications are always ready fast.”

In line with this advancement, Cobham Satcom has introduced improvements across its TACTICAL TRACKER series. The number of ports has been reduced from 14 to four, streamlining the setup process and decreasing the likelihood of failures.

The company noted that these satellite antennas can be assembled in under 30 minutes, a task made even more user-friendly with the aid of a new application and graphical user interface, as well as interchangeable reflector panels.

The updated drive motor design and software enable the 1.3m and 1.5m series to retrace positions, facilitating a “Break Before Make” topology with a single antenna and modem on mPower MEO networks without compromising encryption.

This innovation simplifies SATCOM systems by minimising the number of terminals required for mission-critical operations.

Cobham Satcom is set to demonstrate the capabilities of the TACTICAL TRACKER at Satellite 2025, which is currently taking place until 13 March at the Walter E Washington Convention Center in the US.