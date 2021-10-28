Citizant secures $20.7m task order from USAF

Citizant won a $20.7m five-year task order from the US Air Force (USAF) under SBEAS. Image representative. Credit: David Mark / Pixabay.

Citizant, a company that delivers business and IT modernisation solutions for the US Government, has received a $20.7m five-year task order from the US Air Force (USAF).

The agreement covers sustainment services provided by Citizant to ensure operational availability of the Base Maintenance (BMx) Family of Systems (FoS). The services will support the AF Enterprise Logistics Systems (HI4) Maintenance and Installations (HIM) portfolio.

Overall, the BMx FoS portfolio comprises an integrated maintenance data system (IMDS) central database (CDB), IMDS web services, replacement of the computer software configuration system (CSCS), enhanced maintenance operations center (EMOC), maintenance scheduling module (MSM), training business area (TBA), and AF facilities and equipment maintenance (FEM).

Citizant Department of Defense (DoD) programs vice-president Michael Barnes said: “Citizant is honoured to work with the AF HI4 to provide high-quality Agile sustainment services to ensure the operational availability of the BMx FoS portfolio.

“Our unique high availability service delivery model offers unrivalled sustainment and modernisation expertise.



“This assures readiness and operations support of aircraft status and availability and support equipment maintenance activities at worldwide operating bases, active-duty AF, and Air National Guard and AF Reserves sites.”

The order was placed under Citizant’s Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions (SBEAS) IDIQ contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Program Executive Office Business Enterprise Systems at Gunter Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

Citizant focuses on delivering mission-enabling business and technology solutions. The company is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.