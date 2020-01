The US Air Force (USAF) has selected Citizant to support its $13.4bn Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions (SBEAS) programme.

Citizant is one of only 20 companies that secured the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded by airforce in December last year.

SBEAS is the replacement IDIQ vehicle for Application Solutions Small Business currently in use through Network-Centric Solutions 2 (NETCENTS-2).

A total of 217 proposals were submitted by industry for the programme.

Under the contract, Citizant will be responsible for providing a range of services and solutions across the entire IT lifecycle to include software development, operations and maintenance.



The company will also provide services such as test and test automation, cybersecurity, configuration management, requirements management, agile transformation, and DevSecOps.

Citizant CEO Alba Alemán said: “SBEAS is a major contract win for Citizant and allows us to once again provide high-quality services and solutions to the US Air Force.

“We are proud to serve the airforce mission and look forward to working collaboratively with our industry partners to deliver optimal technology solutions that enhance transformational capabilities.”

Serving as a prime contractor, Citizant will provide the airforce with service quality, continuous process improvement, and data-driven results by leveraging its ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 (Services and Development).

Citizant operations senior vice-president David Romola said: “Our staff excels at helping customers achieve time-sensitive, mission‐critical business goals and objectives.

“We have deep expertise across a wide range of IT services, methodologies, and solutions to support the airforce’s multi-modal IT environment.”

Earlier this month, 1CyberForce announced the award of a potential ten-year contract for the programme.