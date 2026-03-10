A US Army HIMARS launches a long-range Precision Strike Missile during Operation Epic Fury. Credit: U.S. Central Command via X.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has claimed that its forces have struck over 5,000 targets in Iran during the initial 10 days of a sustained military campaign.

The campaign, named Operation Epic Fury, began on 28 February under the “direction of the President of the United States” and continues with no indication of de-escalation.

CENTCOM stated that American forces are focusing attacks on locations “that pose an imminent threat”.

These include command and control centres, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters buildings, IRGC intelligence sites, ballistic missile locations, and anti-ship missile installations, among others.

The command reported damage to or destruction of more than 50 Iranian vessels so far, highlighting the drone carrier Shahid Bagheri among those hit during early operations.

In a post on the social media platform X, CENTCOM said: “CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that pose an imminent threat.”

CENTCOM indicated that more than 30 US military assets are supporting the ongoing operation.

These comprise strategic bombers, fighter jets, attack aircraft, drones, missile defence systems, naval units, and surveillance tools, supplemented by refuelling and cargo planes as well as specialised communications and counter-drone technologies.

Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS) conducted the first combat use of the Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) during this campaign.

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian, reported that airstrikes by US and Israeli forces have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries across Iran and caused toxic smoke from oil facility bombardments to spread over Tehran.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Jafarian said at least 1,255 people had been killed nationwide, including 200 children and 11 healthcare workers.

The US military reported another American service member killed in action during these operations, bringing the total combat deaths to seven.

Pete Hegseth, the US defence secretary, addressed rising casualty numbers on CBS’s 60 Minutes programme.

Hegseth stated, “there will be more casualties” in the US military from the Trump administration’s war in Iran after officials confirmed the death toll had reached seven.

Last week, Nato raised its alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture following the interception of a missile it identified as launched from Iran toward Türkiye.

Gulf countries also requested advanced air defence and anti-drone systems from Italy, amid heightened regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US.