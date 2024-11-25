Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) have agreed to jointly research emerging missile threat defence.
Their integrated air and missile defence research and development will enhance security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
The two organisations will work together to understand emerging missile threats. Their partnership will leverage expertise, experience and unique facilities from both countries.
The collaboration aims to develop technologies for detection, monitoring, targeting and countermeasures.
Both Canada and Australia will contribute C$237m ($169.62m) and A$237m ($154.12m), respectively up to 2029. This includes cash and in-kind contributions.
The initiative aligns with Canada’s renewed defence policy, called Our North, Strong and Free, and Australia’s National Defence Strategy, agreed in April 2024.
Defence against hypersonic weapons is a priority under Canada’s NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] modernisation plan.
Australia has also identified missile defence as a capability investment priority in its integrated investment programme.
The joint research follows after the two countries strengthened their bilateral defence relationship in August 2024.
Both agreed to improve the interoperability of their armed forces and will seek opportunities to reduce obstacles to collaboration, including establishing agreements to promote defence and industrial activities and enhance operational cooperation.
A joint statement by National Defence of Canada Minister Bill Blair and Australia Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles read: “Canada and Australia enjoy a partnership based on shared history, values and friendship.
“We have a long history of working together on defence science and technology, including through Five Eyes Science and Technology, under the auspices of the Technical Co-operation Programme, since 1965.”
In 2023, Lockheed Martin was awarded a $106m modification contract to support Phase Two upgrades of the Australia Canada United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory for the F-35 joint strike fighter programme.