Textron Aviation is supporting the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme with the sale of seven Beechcraft King Air 260 aircraft.
The delivery of the military multi-engine training aircraft marks the model’s first international sale.
A joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, SkyAlyne selected the King Air 260 for this initiative after being awarded a C$11.2bn ($8.17bn) (FAcT programme contract in May 2024.
The FAcT programme represents a 25-year commitment by the Canadian government, which encompasses training services for the RCAF’s flight personnel, aimed at preserving a versatile and operationally ready aviation unit.
The scope of the programme covers pilot instruction along with training for air combat systems officers and operators of airborne electronic sensors.
SkyAlyne senior executive Kevin Lemke said: “SkyAlyne is excited to be incorporating the Beechcraft King Air 260 into the FAcT programme. It is a next-generation aircraft built on a platform with a proven track record of reliability and performance.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The Beechcraft King Air 260 aircraft will be delivered from Textron Aviation’s production line in Wichita, Kansas, in a configuration tailored for FAcT missions.
The aircraft will be equipped with features such as the ThrustSense autothrottle system, designed to alleviate pilot workload and provide engine protection.
Deliveries are anticipated to commence in the first half of 2028. The aircraft will replace the RCAF’s ageing Beechcraft King Air C-90B fleet.
FAcT’s specific capabilities include factory options such as night vision goggle -compatible cockpit, TACAN (Air-to-Air), angle of attack system, V/UHF radio, digital audio system, engine trend monitoring, condition-based maintenance plus, passenger mission seats, and more.
Textron Aviation Special Missions Sales vice-president Bob Gibbs said: “The King Air 260 will modernise multi-engine aircraft training by providing an intermediate and advanced training platform for RCAF pilots destined for operational squadrons in the heavy transport, maritime patrol or search and rescue roles. Following the US Navy order, this consolidates the King Air 260 as the military multi-engine trainer for many generations of aspiring pilots.”
Earlier in January 2025, the SkyAlyne team picked the Dash 8-400 aircraft for the FAcT programme to assist with the aircrew training.