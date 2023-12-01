Canada has secured a maritime patrol aircraft fleet by signing a government-to-government agreement with the United States for up to 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft.
The acquisition marks a strategic shift and ensures that Canada can defend its maritime approaches, Arctic interests, and international obligations.
The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, emphasised the importance of adapting to the evolving global environment, stating, “Canada requires a multi-mission fleet to contribute to the safety and security of Canadians and protect the sovereignty of a country with the longest coastline in the world.”
The P-8A Poseidon will replace the ageing CP-140 Aurora, fleet which has been in service for more than 40 years, ensuring a transition to a more advanced capability. The fleet, expected to be fully operational by 2033, will defend Canadian interests, enhance Arctic security, and meet NATO, NORAD, and other international obligations.
The $10.4bn (C$14bn) investment includes up to $5.9bn for the P-8A aircraft, associated equipment, training devices, and sustainment setup. The remainder will cover additional investments in simulators, infrastructure, and weapons.
The government anticipates the acquisition will generate more than 3,000 jobs annually for Canadian industry and value chain partners, contributing at least $358m annually to Canada’s GDP over ten years.
The Boeing-Canadian partnership involves more than 550 Boeing suppliers across all provinces, contributing to the company’s annual approximate CAD of $4bn in economic benefit to Canada, supporting over 14,000 Canadian jobs.
The P-8A, an anti-submarine and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform, operates with Canada’s Five Eyes allies, enhancing interoperability and collective defence capabilities. The first delivery is expected in 2026, with subsequent aircraft arriving at an average rate of one per month, potentially completing the fleet by fall 2027.
In recent years, Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon has emerged as a preferred choice for maritime patrolling requirements of several navies worldwide, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report.
This year, New Zealand completed the induction of its fourth and final Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Meanwhile, Germany approved investments in defence, allocating €1.1bn ($1bn) for three additional P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Additionally, Australia is set to upgrade its P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft fleet.
Charles “Duff” Sullivan, managing director of Boeing Canada, highlighted the significance of the P-8’s capabilities, stating, “There’s no doubt the P-8 will protect Canada’s oceans and its borders for future generations.” The aircraft is versatile in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, along with humanitarian assistance capabilities.
Team Poseidon, comprising CAE, GE Aviation Canada, IMP Aerospace & Defence, KF Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace Canada, Raytheon Canada, and StandardAero, forms Boeing’s P-8 Canadian industry partnership.
With over 160 aircraft delivered or in service globally and 560,000 collective flight hours, the P-8A Poseidon heralds a new era for Canada’s maritime defence capabilities.