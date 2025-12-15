Bombardier’s Global 6500 Aircraft. Credit: © Bombardier.

The Government of Canada has ordered six Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, with delivery of the first unit scheduled for summer 2027.

The contract, worth around $400m, includes military modifications. It is intended to support a range of Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) operations such as aeromedical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid, and national security assignments.

Bombardier and government officials announced the agreement at the Global Aircraft Assembly Centre in the Greater Toronto Area, where the aircraft are assembled.

The interior finishing will take place in Greater Montreal.

Bombardier president and CEO Éric Martel said: “The Global 6500 aircraft is a world-class, made-in-Canada product with the versatility to perform multiple missions, making it the go-to solution for governments around the world.

“Today, the more than 12,000 Canadians who work at Bombardier can take great pride in knowing that this aircraft will now serve their country.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The RCAF has operated Bombardier Challenger aircraft since 1983 and will use the Global 6500 to enhance its operational range and capacity.

The purchase was marked by an event attended by federal representatives including Canada Defence Procurement, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement Stephen Fuhr, Women and Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez, provincial officials, and members of the Department of National Defence and RCAF.

In June 2025, Canada announced a new defence spending plan that proposes an increase of more than C$9bn ($6.5bn) in military-related investments this fiscal year (2025-26).

The Global 6500, along with other models such as the Global 5500 and Global 8000 aircraft, is produced at Bombardier’s assembly centre, which was opened in 2024.

The facility represents a C$670m investment by Bombardier and employs over 2,000 workers. Over 60 Canadian suppliers contribute to manufacturing the Global 6500.

According to a PwC report commissioned by Bombardier, manufacturing activities related to the Global 6500 aircraft contributed roughly $518.3m to Canada’s GDP in 2022, supported 3,747 full-time equivalent jobs and generated $309.1m in labour income.

In June 202, Swedish defence contractor Saab ordered two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up