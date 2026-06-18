H135 helicopter for Canada’s FAcT programme. Credit: Airbus.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) has received the first of 19 H135 helicopter from Airbus Helicopters, as part of the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.

Canada ordered the H135 helicopters for the RCAF under the FAcT programme in November 2024. The remaining H135 are planned to continue until 2028.

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Designated as CT-153 Juno, the aircraft is intended to modernise pilot training. They will be deployed to train upcoming RCAF pilots using a twin-engine platform outfitted with the Helionix avionics suite, which supports transition of trainee pilots to larger and more complex aircraft.

SkyAlyne, the prime contractor responsible for the FAcT programme, chose the H135 to address the changing requirements for rotary-wing pilot instruction within the RCAF.

Airbus assembled and customised the helicopter at its Fort Erie facility in Ontario, incorporating several Canadian-developed Supplemental Type Certificates, such as modifications to avionics, communications systems, and cockpit configuration.

The Juno fleet will be stationed at 15 Wing Southport and operated by the 3 Canadian Forces Flying Training School.

Airbus stated that the CT-153 Juno will be used for developing fundamental pilot abilities, encompassing basic ab-initio instruction, advanced IFR training, and tactical flight preparation.

Airbus Helicopters Canada president Dwayne Charette said: “This first delivery is an important step forward for the Future Aircrew Training programme and the next generation of Royal Canadian Air Force pilots, and it highlights the depth of capability being delivered here in Canada.”

With the delivery of the first aircraft, the RCAF is now among 12 other militaries around the world that use the H135 for training aircrews, including a number of Canada’s military allies.

Across the globe, the H135 model has been widely adopted, with more than 1,600 aircraft supplied to over 325 operators.

In the military sector, more than 200 H135 helicopters have been delivered or are on order specifically for training activities, collectively amassing more than 650,000 flight hours.