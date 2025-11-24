Officials at the signing of the agreement. Credit: CAE Inc.

Saab has designated CAE as its preferred supplier for certain training and simulation functions pertaining to the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and other AEW platforms.

The parties have signed a worldwide cooperation agreement in this regard.

Representatives from both companies formalised the agreement during the recent state visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen of Sweden to Canada.

Through the global agreement, CAE will provide simulation-based training solutions for Saab’s GlobalEye initiatives and other AEW&C programmes involving the latter’s platforms.

CAE will use its experience in integrated training systems to develop and deliver flight training equipment and mission platforms, along with creating a digital training environment that reflects real operational scenarios.

The company will also utilise its network of training centres worldwide to offer pilot and maintenance training across AEW&C platforms.

The agreement also covers joint efforts on Canada’s AEW&C programme, bringing together Saab’s surveillance technology and CAE’s training and simulation expertise to meet Canadian needs.

According to CAE, these initiatives have the potential to support economic growth and job creation in Canada’s defence sector, encourage the development of local skills, and contribute to new advancements in surveillance technology.

CAE president and CEO Matt Bromberg said: “The agreement between Saab and CAE sets the stage for global AEW&C training franchise anchored in Canada.

“As Canada’s trusted defence partner, CAE’s advanced training and simulation expertise is vital to the mission and operational readiness of defence forces in Canada and around the world. Today’s announcement reflects years of trust and joint success with Saab and responds to an evolving geopolitical landscape that demands stronger, integrated partnerships.”

