C3 AI has secured contract modification from the US Air Force (USAF) Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) to supports wider deployment of its predictive maintenance platform.

The contract ceiling has been increased to $450m, extending through October 2029.

Initially, C3 AI was awarded a $100m ceiling, which has been fully utilised in the deployment of Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant (PANDA) platform.

The contract modification adds $350m to the potential value and aims to support the expansion of C3 AI’s predictive analytics and aircraft maintenance platform across the Air Force’s extensive fleet and systems.

C3 AI chief technology officer Ed Abbo said: “We believe our programme with RSO may be the largest production AI deployment in the US DoD today.

“At the scale of the US Air Force, this system has the potential to increase aircraft availability by up to 25%. We consider it a great privilege to continue to serve and to expand our AI operations to assist the US DoD in meeting its mission objectives.”

PANDA is a predictive maintenance platform designed to provides near-real-time insights by monitoring components on a wide range of aircraft, including the B1-B Lancer, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-5 Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, and C-130J Super Hercules.

Designed to operate on the C3 Agentic AI Platform and use C3 AI Readiness application, PANDA has been officially recognised as the US Air Force RSO’s system of record for predictive maintenance and Condition Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+).

This platform is in line with a Department of Defense-wide initiative aimed at improving fleet availability and reducing lifecycle costs through enhanced readiness.

The collaboration between C3 AI and the USAF has notably improved aircraft availability, driven down costs, and reduced unscheduled maintenance for hundreds of aircraft within the Air Force enterprise, C3 AI said.