Top Aces will deliver comprehensive training to boost readiness across all Bundeswehr branches. Credit: © Top Aces Inc.

The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) have awarded Top Aces a 10-year contract, valued at up to €420m ($488m), for the provision of mission-critical operational training.

This agreement, termed the “Contracted Fast Adversary Air” (Vertrag Schnelle Flugzieldarstellung), covers training services for the German Air Force, Army, and Navy.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Top Aces, a provider of contracted adversary air (ADAIR) services, will deliver training utilising its fleet of A-4N Skyhawk aircraft equipped with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and upgraded Alpha Jets.

The company’s Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS), which uses an open architecture design, enables these aircraft to incorporate advanced sensors and simulate the capabilities of modern adversary fighter jets.

Top Aces Europe vice president Thomas Beringer said: “This contract marks a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with the Bundeswehr. We are honoured to continue supporting Germany’s operational readiness – an imperative in today’s complex global landscape – with world-class training solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its armed forces.”

The agreement builds on a decade of service between Top Aces and the Bundeswehr. Top Aces supplies operational training intended to reinforce readiness across all branches of the German military.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The company operates in the global defence and aerospace sectors and provides advanced adversary air training for NATO and allied nations.

Top Aces group president and co-founder Didier Toussaint said: “We are deeply grateful for the continued trust placed in us by the German Armed Forces. This contract reflects the strength of our partnership and the consistent value our team strives to deliver. As we grow internationally, our focus remains on supporting our customers with reliable, innovative training solutions that enhance mission readiness and operational effectiveness.”

In March last year, Top Aces partnered with Australian defence company Milskil to offer 5th Generation air combat and air-land integration training solution for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).