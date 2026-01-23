METEOR is a next generation Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) system. Credit: MBDA via Linkedin.

MBDA has secured a contract to provide additional Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missiles to the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).

The Meteor Integrated Joint Programme Office (IJPO) awarded the contract on behalf of the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), following earlier orders for the missile system.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The Meteor missile, developed by a consortium of European partners led by MBDA, is intended to meet the operational requirements of six European countries including the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Sweden.

The missile incorporates a ramjet propulsion system, which is a solid fuel, variable flow, ducted rocket manufactured by MBDA subsidiary Bayern-Chemie in Germany.

This propulsion provides sustained thrust through to interception.

Combat air platforms globally have adopted the Meteor missile, with deployment on aircraft such as Typhoon, Rafale, Gripen and KF-21 Boramae.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Progress continued in 2025 as Meteor underwent integration trials with the F-35 aircraft, achieving its first flight on an F-35B and completing ground testing ahead of a planned first flight on the F-35A model.

Last month, the Brazilian Air Force announced it had successfully conducted a test firing of Meteor from its F-39E Gripen E fighters.

MBDA CEO Eric Béranger said: “This latest contract from Germany, one of the missile’s development partners, reflects continued confidence in a programme that unites cutting-edge technologies from six European nations, through a unique partnership led by MBDA, to deliver a common decisive military capability.

“In 2025, we saw another successful year for METEOR, as nations continued to invest in its air dominance and secure the sovereignty of their airspaces.”