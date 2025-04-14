By acquiring the F-16 squadron, Bulgaria joins the ranks of 28 other nations operating this aircraft. Credit: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian Air Force has officially received its first Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 Fighting Falcon combat aircraft into service following a ceremony at the Third Air Base in Graf Ignatievo.

The aircraft is the first of 16 fighter jets that will be delivered to the nation. Bulgaria signed its first Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for eight F-16s in 2019, followed by a second LOA for an additional eight jets in 2022.

Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov said: “With the arrival of the F-16, we mark the beginning of the process of technological rearmament of the Air Force. This aircraft is the first step towards the long-awaited change.”

The minister also noted the arrival of new Stryker armoured vehicles for the Land Forces and the launch of the second of the new patrol ships.

He stated that the country aims to fully leverage the “Rearm Europe/Readiness 2030” EU plan and the European Defense White Paper, which could see up to €800bn ($911.9bn) allocated for strategic autonomy.

The minister underscored the need for defence expenditures to reach 2.5 – 3% of GDP to ensure effective rearmament and enable the country to contribute significantly to collective defence measures.

By acquiring the F-16 squadron, Bulgaria joins the ranks of 28 other nations operating this aircraft.

The F-16 Block 70/72 is said to be the most advanced version of Lockheed Martin’s fourth-generation multi-role F-16 Fighting Falcon.

It is equipped with features designed to complement fifth-generation fighters such as the F-35 and F-22.

The jet is armed with various air-to-air missiles, features the APG-83 AESA radar, an onboard Sniper advanced targeting pod, and more.

Additionally, it is powered by either a Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-229 or a General Electric F110-GE-129 turbofan engine.

Lockheed Martin announced the successful maiden flight of Bulgaria’s first F-16 Block 70 in October of 2024.