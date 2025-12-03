The first Meteor BVRAAM firing in Brazil highlighted Gripen E’s long-range capability. Credit: Saab AB.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has conducted the first live firings of the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from the Gripen E fighter jets.

The tests took place in November 2025, at Natal Air Base in Rio Grande do Norte as part of the BVR-X Technical Exercise.

During the operation, two Meteor missiles hit their designated targets, demonstrating the system’s effectiveness against long-range threats.

Four Gripen E aircraft participated in the operation, which for the first time provided FAB technicians and pilots with experience handling and employing the Meteor missile under conditions simulating combat.

The First Air Defence Group (1º GDA) participated in the exercise.

Natal Air Base commander and director of the Technical Exercise air major general Breno Diogenes Gonçalves said: “The BVR-X was a crucial step in expanding the capabilities of the F-39E Gripen. The Gripen and Meteor combination projects Brazil’s combat power and strengthens the deterrence required by our Air Force and, above all, by the country. With advanced sensors, mission systems and electronic warfare capabilities, combined with a missile designed to make evasion virtually impossible, this combination provides a decisive advantage in air combat.”

The BVR-X exercise preparation involved cooperation between Saab, MBDA, and various FAB units.

The Operational Applications Institute received key information for missile employment through knowledge transfer processes.

Security for the firing range was supported by patrol aircraft that monitored the maritime area.

The targets used were two Mirach 100/5 drones engineered to mimic modern fighter jets’ speed and altitude profiles, enabling realistic assessment of the missile’s accuracy.

Meteor is a next-generation BVRAAM system developed by a consortium of European partners led by MBDA to meet the requirements of the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Sweden.

The system uses a ramjet engine to maintain propulsion until it intercepts its target, which extends its operational range and creates a wide No Escape Zone compared to other medium-range air-to-air missiles.

Its blast fragmentation warhead is designed for optimum performance upon impact.

The system is capable of engaging multiple types of targets across day or night conditions, various weather scenarios, and amidst heavy electronic warfare interference.

Through this exercise, FAB demonstrated enhanced operational capacity by integrating Meteor with Gripen E aircraft, reinforcing its current air-defence deterrent capabilities.

MBDA Americas export sales vice president Ricardo Mantovani said: “The missile, already certified for use with Gripen E in Sweden, is a game-changer that ensures air superiority for its operator. Brazil now benefiting from this capability is an element of pride for MBDA.”

In January 2024, Brazilian Gripen E executed successful Infrared Search and Track (IRST) tests at Anápolis.

