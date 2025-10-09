An MH-139A embarks on a flight at dawn. Credit: Boeing/Fred Troilo Photos.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Boeing for the manufacturing of eight additional MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters.

The deal worth more than $173m also includes training and sustainment support services.

This contract follows a previous $178m award made in April of 2024, for seven aircraft. This brings the total number of MH-139As under contract to 34.

The order includes the first batch of helicopters expected to be deployed at Minot Air Force Base (AFB) in North Dakota.

Recently, the USAF completed Initial Operational Test & Evaluation flights, marking a step forward as the MH-139A programme progresses towards achieving Initial Operational Capability.

As of October 2025, Boeing has delivered 18 MH-139A helicopters, out of which 12 are part of the low-rate initial production phase.

The company successfully executed deliveries for the first operational unit at Malmstrom AFB in Montana earlier this year and is on track to deliver four additional aircraft within 2025.

MH-139 programme director Azeem Khan said: “The MH-139A offers increased speed, range and payload capacity critical to supporting US national security missions. We look forward to delivering these advanced aircraft to bases across the country.”

The MH-139A Grey Wolf is based on the commercially successful Leonardo Helicopters AW139 platform and is equipped with specialised military equipment by Boeing.

It is designed to perform a variety of roles including patrol, search and rescue operations, as well as troop and cargo transport.

Specifically tailored to safeguard intercontinental ballistic missile sites, the MH-139A is also used for transporting government officials and security forces within the US.

According to Boeing’s website, the MH-139A boasts a customer base of more than 250 operators, with over 900 aircraft that have accumulated two million flight hours.

The company asserts that the MH-139A’s lower operating costs, bolstered reliability, and improved maintainability will result in savings exceeding $1bn for the USAF over the aircraft’s life cycle.

Leonardo Helicopters MH-139 senior programme manager Robert Beyer said: “By building on the trusted AW139 platform, we’ve been able to deliver a versatile aircraft to the warfighter that is already demonstrating its value to the US Air Force. With each new lot, we are proud to continue strengthening national security missions while supporting American manufacturing and jobs.”

