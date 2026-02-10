C-17As line up on the flight-line. Credit: Boeing.

Boeing has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to deliver a modernised flight deck for the C-17A Globemaster III.

The contract covers the design, production, integration, qualification, and military certification of updated avionics and mission-critical systems for the aircraft.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Under the agreement, Boeing will replace existing flight deck equipment with new technology based on a modular open systems architecture (MOSA). This approach is intended to enable rapid and cost-effective adoption of new capabilities as they become available.

Between 1993 and 2015, Boeing delivered a total of 275 C-17A aircraft. Out of this fleet, 222 were supplied to the US Air Force while 53 went to nine partner nations around the world.

Boeing US Air Force mobility and training services vice president Travis Williams said: “The C 17A has been the backbone of global air mobility for over three decades. With the US Air Force requirement to keep the C-17A viable through 2075, we already have a clear and achievable roadmap to support their needs, and the needs of our international partners around the globe.

“By resolving avionics obsolescence and introducing MOSA, we’re preserving a proven, highly dependable, heavy airlifter and keeping it at the forefront of performance and efficiency for decades to come.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

In a separate development, Boeing has selected Curtiss-Wright to deliver mission computer technology as part of the USAF’s C-17 Globemaster III Flight Deck Obsolescence and Technology Refresh programme.

The contract, estimated to exceed $400m in lifetime value, supports a significant avionics upgrade intended to prolong the service life and capabilities of the C-17 fleet.

Under this agreement, Curtiss-Wright will provide Boeing with mission computers aligned with the MOSA, which will be integrated into the C-17 aircraft. These systems are aimed at enhancing computing performance and facilitating technology updates, supporting both the USAF and allied operators throughout the aircraft’s planned operational period.