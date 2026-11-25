A KC-46 with its boom deployed. Credit: Boeing.

Boeing has received a $2.82bn US Air Force contract for 15 additional KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft, extending the programme’s production pipeline to 2030.

The new order will see work carried out at Boeing’s Seattle facility, with aircraft procurement funds for the 2027 fiscal year allocated immediately.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The agreement, finalised under contract number FA8609-27-C-B002, expands the Air Force’s KC-46A fleet, which has already received more than 100 of these aircraft since deliveries began in 2019.

Boeing KC-46 programme vice president Jake Kwasnik said: “The KC-46 plays an important role in enabling military operations around the world, and we look forward to building on that partnership while staying focused on delivering on our commitments to support the warfighter.”

With the latest order, the total number of KC-46A tankers under contract for the US Air Force has reached 188.

Globally, 203 of the multi-mission aircraft are either on contract or in operational service, with deliveries also made to Japan and Israel.

Operational data provided by Boeing indicates that the US Air Force’s KC-46A fleet has amassed over 180,000 flight hours, supporting training, operational sorties, and global deployments.

The aircraft is designed for flexibility, capable of a range of missions such as aeromedical evacuation, cargo transport, and humanitarian assistance.

The KC-46A is equipped with a fly-by-wire refuelling boom and a separate hose and drogue system, allowing it to refuel a variety of military aircraft.

The airframe is also configured to transport mixed loads of passengers and cargo, with capacity for up to 18 cargo pallets or a total load of 65,000 pounds, depending on configuration.

In addition, the KC-46A has played a role in strategic deterrence operations and multinational training exercises, such as those conducted with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, intended to strengthen stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In November last year, the USAF awarded Boeing a Lot 12 contract worth $2.47bn for the supply of 15 additional KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.