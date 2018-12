The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) has received the final upgraded E-3A airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft from Boeing.

The delivery marks the completion of upgrades to Nato’s fleet of 14 E-3A AWACS, Boeing noted.

The modernisation programme included equipping the Nato E-3A AWACS fleet with five full-colour glass displays in order to provide crew members with customisable engine, navigation and radar data to improve mission execution.



Boeing CNS / ATM manager Scott Johnson said: “We are delighted to deliver this final upgraded AWACS to Nato and honoured by their continued partnership.

“The modernised AWACS equipment provides real cost savings and efficiency so Nato can execute their vital mission for years to come.”

The aircraft’s communication navigation surveillance / air traffic management (CNS / ATM) digital flight deck and avionics enhancements will ensure compliance with current and future air traffic control and navigation requirements.

“The E-3A AWACS fleet is Nato’s first integrated, multinational flying unit that provides quick deployment, airborne surveillance and communication.”

Nato airborne early warning and control programme management agency general manager brigadier general Mike Hain said: “The communication navigation surveillance / air traffic management (CNS/ATM) modernisation project enables the Nato E-3A fleet to meet current and foreseen European air traffic management requirements.”

The E-3A AWACS fleet is Nato’s first integrated, multinational flying unit that provides quick deployment, airborne surveillance and communication for the alliance’s operations.

Modernisation work on the Nato AWACS fleet was carried out by the company at its facilities in Seattle, US, and Manching, Germany.

The first upgraded aircraft was delivered to Nato in November 2016.

The Boeing-built AWACS is powered by four Pratt and Whitney TF-33-PW-100/100A turbofan engines.

Equipped with an in-flight refuelling probe and receptacle, the aircraft has a flight endurance of 11 hours.