Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. Credit: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com.

Boeing Defence, Space & Security division has delivered 33 platforms in the third quarter of 2026, bringing its year-to-date total to 98 platforms.

The Q3 figure marks a slight decline compared to 35 units delivered during the previous quarter, with deliveries spanning multiple helicopter models, aerial refuelling tankers, and combat aircraft.

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The division’s performance was driven largely by remanufactured AH-64 Apache helicopters, totalling 12 units in the quarter and bringing the year’s cumulative Apache remanufactures to 36.

Boeing also delivered seven KC-46 aerial refuelling tankers, raising its 2026 tally on this programme to 15 aircraft.

New production saw the handover of three additional AH-64 Apaches and three commercial and civil satellites, with annual delivery figures for each category standing at 11 and four respectively.

Combat aircraft programmes continued their output with two F-15 and two F/A-18 units shipped in Q3, progressing the yearly totals to six and seven respectively.

Heavy-lift helicopter operations contributed two new CH-47 Chinooks alongside one renewed Chinook, with this year’s totals reaching seven and four units correspondingly.

Other activity during the quarter included the delivery of one MH-139 helicopter, resulting in six for the year to date.

There were no P-8 maritime patrol aircraft delivered, keeping its 2026 output at two units.

On the commercial aviation side, Boeing reported 161 aircraft deliveries in the third quarter, pushing cumulative commercial handovers to 475 for the year.

Late last month, the defence prime received a US Navy contract worth more than $20bn to develop the F/A-XX sixth-generation strike fighter under the Next Generation Air Dominance programme.

The full-scale development contract covers the design, construction and delivery of multiple aircraft for ground, airworthiness, systems and weapons-integration testing. The F/A-XX is expected to enter service in the 2030s.