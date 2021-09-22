Boeing selects Queensland’s Toowoomba site for Loyal Wingman facility

The Boeing Airpower Teaming System during first flight testing at Woomera Range Complex. Credit: Boeing.

Boeing has selected the Toowoomba site in Queensland, Australia, to establish its final assemble facility for its Airpower Teaming System (ATS), also known as Loyal Wingman military combat aircraft.

The announcement follows a deal involving the company, the Queensland Government and Toowoomba’s Wagner Corporation.

The facility will be built at Wagner’s Wellcamp Aerospace and Defence Precinct to produce and assemble the Boeing ATS. However, the establishment is dependent on defence orders.

The establishment of the new facility is expected to generate new opportunities for Toowoomba.

Last October, the company said that it would build its Loyal Wingman aircraft in the Australian state.



The Toowoomba facility will be the company’s first-ever aircraft assembly facility outside North America.

Wagner expects the facility to support approximately 300 jobs during the construction phase and create several local jobs.

Boeing Defence Australia vice-president and managing director Scott Carpendale said: “We are confident in the future production outlook for this world-class, innovative aircraft.

“We’re thinking long-term about this investment, which could assist Australia to gain future work share in other global defence and aerospace opportunities, in addition to the Loyal Wingman assembly.

“The Wellcamp Aerospace and Defence Precinct location is attractive due to its access to a flight line, clear flying days, commercial flight access from major cities and ability to support the rapid pace at which the Airpower Teaming System programme is growing.”

Loyal Wingman is an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) being developed by Boeing Australia in collaboration with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Currently, Boeing Australia is in the process of developing six aircraft in partnership with the RAAF. The aircraft made its first flight test in February this year.