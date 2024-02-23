With a contract valued at over $405m, Boeing‘s latest deal shows the ongoing commitment to maintain the readiness and effectiveness of the Minuteman III weapons system, a part of America’s nuclear deterrent capability.
Boeing has clinched a contract modification worth $405,366,978 for operations, maintenance, and testing supporting the Minuteman III weapons system to bolster the nation’s defence capabilities. The contract modification, awarded by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, brings the cumulative face value of the contract to $559,366,978.
This contract’s significance lies in its role in ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of the Minuteman III weapons system. With tensions simmering on the global stage, maintaining a robust nuclear deterrent capability remains paramount for US national security.
In 2022, the US deferred a long-planned Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test amid escalating tensions with China over Taiwan.
The work under the contract will primarily be carried out at the Little Mountain Test Facility in Ogden, Utah, and is slated for completion by 28 February 2029. This extensive timeline shows the long-term commitment of Boeing and the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center to sustain the operational readiness of the Minuteman III weapons system.
Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds totalling $10,390,105 have been allocated at the time of the award.
Boeing and Northrop Grumman work to sustain and support the US Air Force’s Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system. In recent years, Boeing won a $1.6bn contract to continue providing guidance system support until 2039, ensuring around-the-clock readiness and accuracy primarily in Ohio and Utah.
On the other hand, Northrop Grumman was awarded a $287m propulsion subsystem support contract (PSSC) 2.0, with a ceiling value of $2.3bn, also for over 18 years. Their role involves engineering services and addressing sustainment challenges for the Minuteman III, highlighting the role of both companies in maintaining the nation’s nuclear deterrence capabilities.
Boeing’s role in this endeavour underscores its continued partnership with the US Air Force in safeguarding US security interests. As an aerospace and defence contractor, Boeing’s technology will play a role in maintaining the nation’s military readiness.