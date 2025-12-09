An MQ-28 Ghost Bat launches an AIM-120 missile in an autonomous air-to-air weapon demonstration. Credit: Commonwealth of Australia/Boeing.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and Boeing have completed an autonomous air-to-air weapon engagement using the latter’s MQ-28 Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA).

The demonstration involved the MQ-28 Ghost Bat operating with a RAAF E-7A Wedgetail and an F/A-18F Super Hornet to destroy a fighter-class target drone.

Boeing Defence Australia managing director Amy List said: “This is the first time an autonomous aircraft has completed an air-to-air weapon engagement with an AIM-120 missile, establishing the MQ-28 as a mature combat capable CCA.”

During the mission, the MQ-28, E-7A, and F/A-18F each departed from different locations. An operator of E-7A assumed control of the MQ-28 once airborne to manage safety and engagement.

After the F/A-18F identified the target and shared data across all platforms, the MQ-28 received authorisation from the E-7A operator and launched a Raytheon AIM-120 AMRAAM missile to destroy the target.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security advanced research, development and rapid prototyping division, Phantom Works vice president and general manager Colin Miller said: “This exercise demonstrates the maturity and sophistication of Boeing’s mission autonomy solution which is built on open standards and government architectures and is capable of integrating with fourth, fifth and sixth generation aircraft.”

The trial was conducted through cooperation between RAAF, Boeing, the US Air Force, and other industry partners.

In September 2025, Boeing and RAAF concluded a series of tests confirming that the MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed CCA could effectively support and supplement existing crewed platforms during operational missions.

The MQ-28 has been developed to operate alongside current military aircraft as part of broader efforts to sustain operational effectiveness within contested environments.

