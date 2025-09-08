The MQ-28 platforms and digital models have achieved 150 hours and more than 20,000 hours of virtual testing. Credit: Boeing.

Boeing, in collaboration with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), has concluded a series of tests confirming the operational effectiveness of the MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA).

These tests, defined by the RAAF, tasked the MQ-28 with performing missions that support and augment the functions of current crewed aircraft.

The MQ-28 uncrewed platforms and digital models have undergone extensive testing, logging 150 hours and more than 20,000 hours in virtual testing.

The Capability Demonstration 2025 exercises were completed in early June, finishing four months ahead of schedule.

The trials assessed several important performance areas, including the ability to execute autonomous missions, operations involving multiple MQ-28 units to enhance combat presence, deployment to RAAF Base Tindal.

The missions also validated the coordination with an E-7A Wedgetail for airborne early warning and control, and the integration and distribution of data among various MQ-28s while relaying information to a crewed aircraft.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The MQ-28 is a product of Boeing Australia’s efforts, backed by the RAAF, to provide an autonomous system that supports air combat operations by automating search, identification, tracking, and targeting tasks while minimising risks to crewed aircraft.

This aircraft also marks the “first” military aircraft developed and produced in Australia in more than 50 years.

Boeing said it manufactures these aircraft using modern techniques such as robotics, composite materials, and digital engineering.

MQ-28 Global programme director Glen Ferguson said: “The RAAF set the task of proving the first four steps in the Air Combat chain for the MQ-28 and we have accomplished that sooner than anticipated.

“Completing this work early allows us to accelerate the next phases of development – engage and assess – with an air-to-air weapon shot planned for later this year or in early 2026. The demonstrations have proven the maturity of MQ-28’s capabilities and the utility of CCA’s and their application to the future force mix.”

The capabilities tested during 2025 will be integrated into the Block 2 version of the aircraft currently in production, said the company.

This model will “form the basis of an initial operational capability” for use by the RAAF and its allied partners.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up