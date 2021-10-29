Boeing to build military aircraft maintenance facility in Jacksonville

The existing MRO facility has maintained or upgraded 1,030 aircraft, including EA-18G Growler jets. In picture, a US Navy EA-18G Growler. Credit: Senior Airman John Linzmeier / WikiCommons.

Boeing has started building a new military aircraft maintenance facility at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, US.

The company started the construction work on the 370,000ft² maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility with a ground-breaking ceremony.

Overall, the site will feature eight new hangars, additional workspace and offices to support MRO works on US Air Force (USAF) and US Navy aircraft.

It will replace Boeing’s existing MRO site at Cecil Airport and enhance the company’s capabilities to meet defence customers’ requirements.

Construction works are expected to be completed in 2023.



Boeing Global Services president and CEO Ted Colbert said: “With this physical growth comes the ability to meet the evolving needs of our nation’s servicemen and women.

“The Boeing team in Jacksonville are experts at performing complex military aircraft modifications, and we’re excited to partner with our customer to tackle what’s next in the MRO space, like using data analytics to help minimise aircraft downtime, or applying digital tools to optimise and integrate our support approach.”

The company has a 25-year lease agreement with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA), under which, the latter develops new facilities in around a 30-acre area located on the north-east side of Cecil Airport and leases them to Boeing.

The existing facility opened in 1999, and since then, has upgraded or maintained 1,030 aircraft, including the F/A-18 A-D Hornet, F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler.

JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said: “Once completed, Boeing’s new facility will bring more high-paying jobs to the region, elevate north-east Florida’s standing in the aerospace industry and position Cecil as one of the country’s best airports for aviation-related development.”

Last month, Boeing won a potential $23.8bn contract to continue performing critical sustainment activities for the global C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

