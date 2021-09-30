Boeing wins nearly $23.8bn contract for global C-17 fleet sustainment

Boeing employs digital tools and analytics to optimise operations and lower sustainment costs. Credit: Boeing / PRNewswire.

Boeing has secured a potential $23.8bn contract to continue performing critical sustainment activities for the global C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

The contract includes options and incentives over the next ten years and is funded until September 2024. It comes with a $3.5bn Phase I award.

The follow-on contract has been awarded by the US Department of Defense (DoD) and will ensure the aircraft’s mission readiness.

Boeing will continue performing activities that include conducting engineering, field support, and material management, for a total of 275 aircraft of the C-17 fleet.

The latest contract also provides further funding for new work that includes international staffing to manage efforts related to maintenance and cyber security work.



US Air Mobility Command (AMC) Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection director brigadier general Darren Cole said: “The C-17 continues to serve as the strategic airlift workhorse for the nation, as evidenced by its impressive performance in the recent airlift of more than 124,000 evacuees from Afghanistan in an around-the-clock operation.

“As the command responsible for operating the US Air Force C-17 fleet, AMC looks forward to the continued partnership with our Boeing teammates as we work to keep the Globemaster fleet healthy for years to come.”

According to Boeing, the performance-based logistics (PBL) contract builds on over 20 years of C-17 sustainment.

The C-17 Globemaster III military airlift aircraft is a high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed military transport vehicle that can carry payloads of up to 169,000lb.

In January last year, the C-17 fleet achieved four million flight hours.

The aircraft is currently operational with the US, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Australia, Canada, India and the UK.

Boeing Global Services US Government Services vice-president and general manager Dan Gillian said: “We are bending the cost curve on platforms like the C-17 by leveraging the breadth and depth of Boeing’s services capabilities and expertise worldwide, and by applying digital tools and analytics to drive predictability and performance into every C-17 mission.”