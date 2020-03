The Australian Government has extended the Boeing Defence Australia Air Combat Electronic Attack Sustainment contract.

Under the four-year contract extension, the company will continue to provide sustainment services for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft fleet.

The A$280m contract will support hundreds of defence industry jobs in Amberley, Queensland, Australia. Boeing delivers logistics, maintenance, engineering and operational and capability upgrade management services under the contract.

The original contract was signed in August 2016, with an initial tenure of five years.

Subcontractors involved in the Boeing contract are Raytheon Australia, Northrop Grumman Australia and Pacific Aerospace.



Delivery of the sustainment contract will be carried out by 230 Boeing Defence Australia and sub-contractor personnel based in the region of Amberley.

The extension programme was welcomed by Australia Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price.

Price said: “The contract, valued at A$280m, provides a highly experienced maintenance, engineering, supply, project management, and weapon system integrator workforce to defence.

“This partnership continues to recognise Boeing’s commitment and performance in supporting these airforce capabilities.

“Australian industry workforce is vital to the ongoing sustainment and regular upgrades critical to the Super Hornet and Growler capabilities.”

In January this year, RUAG International concluded the first component repairs on RAAF’s Super Hornet aircraft.

In May last year, Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) announced that the Growler aircraft achieved initial operating capability (IOC).

The RAAF has 24 F/A-18F Super Hornets and 11 EA-18G Growlers. The service operates the aircraft out of RAAF Base Amberley.