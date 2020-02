RUAG International has finished the first component repairs on the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) F/A-18F Super Hornet multi-role fighter aircraft.

This successful completion marks the use of Australia’s current in-country capabilities for the first time.

The Super Hornets were extensively tested, diagnosed for faults with expert repairs carried out on the aircrafts’ auxiliary power unit (APU). This work was performed by RUAG Australia’s Airport West facility.

In addition, hydraulic component repairs on main landing gear (MLG) brake assemblies and hydraulic swivel joints were conducted by RUAG’s Hydraulic Center of Excellence at Bayswater and Amberley.

RUAG MRO International senior vice-president aviation international Stephan Jezler said: “The unique capabilities at the RUAG Australia Hydraulic Centre of Excellence prove a significant contribution and ensure our solutions continue to meet the demands of the RAAF and their aircraft well into the future.



“We are very proud to contribute to a high fleet availability of the RAAF.”

Following the repairs, the aircraft was returned to re-join service in time.

The technical work has benefitted the aircraft lifecycle support provider’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) teams.

The team used the knowledge and skills gathered from the previous work on the F/A-18 A/B Hornet to perform reliable and accurate repairs.

RUAG Australia general manager Terry Miles said: “Our extensive work on the Hydraulic, APU and Undercarriage Systems of a variety of RAAF platforms, including the F/A-18 A/B Hornet, C-130 Hercules, E-7A Wedgetail, C-27J Spartan, AP-3C Orion and the C-17A Globemaster III has made our MRO teams indispensable.

“We are proud that the RAAF has entrusted us to add component repair for one of their premier combat jets, the F/A-18F Super Hornet, to our portfolio of aircraft for in-country MRO.”