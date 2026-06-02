Testing MQ-28 radar detectability via pitch angles inside Boeing’s chamber. Credit: Boeing photo.

Boeing has validated the stealth capabilities of its MQ-28 collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) following radar cross-section (RCS) tests focused on survivability and detection risks

These capabilities give customers a “decisive edge” in combat, the company stated in a release on 1 June 2026.

The MQ-28 is an uncrewed platform designed to operate alongside existing military aircraft, using autonomous systems and human-machine technology to augment missions in contested environments.

Boeing said that RCS testing of an MQ-28 was conducted to generate “repeatable data” for customers, enabling them to assess the aircraft’s vulnerability to enemy radar detection.

In addition to validating designs and models, this information supports procurement and certification decisions and help inform tactical and countermeasure development.

The MQ-28’s RCS has also reduced the aircraft’s radar signature, which is intended to enhance survivability by limiting how far enemy systems can detect and track the aircraft.

Boeing Phantom Works Australia director Brad Thompson said: “The combination of a highly capable platform, stealth features, advanced autonomy and artificial intelligence provides unprecedented ability for air forces to extend their mission effectiveness and operational flexibility.”

Development of the MQ-28 began in 2017, with the first flight taking place in 2021.

According to Boeing, the aircraft can perform various roles including surveillance, electronic warfare, and force multiplication, while maintaining a low radar profile.

The aircraft has so far completed more than 150 flights and demonstrated various operational capabilities. These tests have included teaming with other MQ-28s and crewed aircraft such as the RAAF E-7A Wedgetail and F/A-18F, conducting flight operations from unfamiliar locations, and taking part in international operational flight tests in the US.

On 9 December 2025, the Australian government announced investment of about A$1.4bn ($930m) for the acquisition of six operational Block 2 MQ-28A aircraft from Boeing Defence Australia, along with development of a Block 3 prototype.

GlobalData, a data and analytics firm, noted that the purchase is expected to bolster the Royal Australian Air Force’s operational capacity, citing ongoing regional military modernisation and heightened tensions with China.