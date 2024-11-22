Boeing has been awarded a Lot 11 contract worth $2.38bn by the US Air Force to construct 15 additional KC-46A Pegasus multi-mission aerial refuelling and airlift aircraft.
This development brings the total number of KC-46A tanker on contract globally to 168, offering advanced capability advantages for joint forces and allies.
The KC-46A Pegasus has accumulated more than 100,000 flight hours and has offloaded more than 200 million pounds of fuel globally.
Equipped with data links and advanced battle management system integration, the tanker enhances multi-domain connectivity, providing tactical situational awareness and real-time information superiority.
The KC-46A’s design includes a large cargo door and cargo rollers, allowing for rapid cargo loading and mission versatility, supporting agile combat employment.
In October 2024, the Pegasus achieved its first full-scale operational deployment after receiving approval for global combat operations in 2022 from the US Air Force Air Mobility Command. The aircraft can conduct air-to-air refuelling on most fixed-wing, receiver-capable aircraft.
In July 2024, Boeing received a contract from the Air Force to upgrade the KC-46A tanker’s mission readiness and performance.
This builds on the 2023 Block 1 upgrade, enhancing the tanker’s advanced communications, data connectivity, and situational awareness for aircraft survivability in contested environments.
The same month, the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s KC-46A Pegasus completed a 45-hour mission, marking a record-setting nonstop flight worldwide.
In Project Magellan, the KC-46A Pegasus executed the first nonstop westbound circumnavigation flight.
Boeing KC-46 programme manager vice-president Lynn Fox said: “We appreciate our continued partnership with the US Air Force.
“This is another big milestone for our team, and we look forward to delivering the world’s most advanced multi-mission aerial refuelers for years to come.”
The first KC-46A was delivered on 25 January 2019 to McConnell Air Force Base. Since 2019, Boeing has delivered 89 KC-46As to the USAF and four to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.