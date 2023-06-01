Boeing are doubling local parts storage capacity and further establishing its presence in Poland’s Aviation Valley industry hub. Source: Felipe Sanchez/Shutterstock

Boeing has opened a new Distribution Services site at Panattoni Park Rzeszów Airport III, doubling its local parts storage capacity and establishing its presence in Poland’s Aviation Valley industry hub.

The expanded facility enables advanced shipping and packaging processes, improving delivery times to meet the growing demand in the aviation sector. The facility provides ample space for storing aircraft parts, more than doubling the capacity of the previous location.

The new site introduces advanced and customized shipping and packing processes for Boeing’s partners, improving delivery times for commercial and military customers. This includes airlines, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations.

The enhanced capabilities will support the growing demand in the aviation sector and ensure efficient supply chain management.

“Our goal is to expand our business in the vibrant Podkarpacie region and Europe, creating new jobs and opportunities for industrial partnerships,” said Dr Michael Haidinger, President, Boeing Germany, Benelux, Central & Eastern Europe.

Boeing Distribution Services has been operating in Poland since 2005, supporting over 200 military and civil aerospace customers. The Rzeszów headquarters serves as Boeing’s second-largest distribution centre in Europe, following the chemical and speciality materials facility in Hensteadt-Ulzburg, Germany.

The opening of this new distribution site in Poland follows the inauguration of a facility in Hensteadt-Ulzburg, Germany, in October 2022.

“We are focused on continuing to grow our distribution services capabilities by leveraging and expanding our global network,” said William Ampofo, vice president, Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain Boeing Global Services. “This further strengthens our ability to deliver the products and services our customers need, when and where they need them.”

Boeing’s Parts & Distribution Services portfolio offers a range of solutions, including more than 15 million parts, services, and tailored platform-agnostic offerings. These solutions reduce costs, risks, and complexity for production and aftermarket customers worldwide.

Other aerospace manufacturers to have expanded their location in Poland’s Aviation Valley, Rzeszów in the south of Poland, are MTU Aero Engines, EME Aero, and Safran.