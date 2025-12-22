Boeing Defence UK was responsible for the design, development, and construction of the Gladiator Core Systems and Services. Credit: crown copyright.

Boeing Defence UK has secured a £16.9m ($22.6m) contract extension to provide continued support for the Gladiator synthetic training system.

The agreement was awarded by UK Defence Equipment and Support’s (DE&S) Synthetic Environment and Training team.

It will see Boeing Defence UK maintain its involvement in the programme for an additional two years and three months from 1 January 2026, with an option to extend by a further three months.

The contract extension will allow ongoing integration of Air Command & Control, Fast Air and Joint Fires platforms into the Gladiator system.

The synthetic training environment facilitates operational training for the Armed Forces within a virtual setting, enabling activity across domains, alongside partner nations, and at a scale not feasible in live exercises.

DE&S synthetic environments and training team leader Mark Bunyan said: “This contract ensures continuity of this vital capability while we integrate additional platforms into Gladiator.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“The system represents a strategic investment in our armed forces’ readiness, allowing geographically dispersed training systems to come together in a secure multi-domain virtual environment to train together in complex scenarios.

“This contract paves the way for the training transformation outlined in the Strategic Defence Review.”

The Ministry of Defence owns the core system, which is operated, maintained and developed at RAF Waddington’s Air Battlespace Training Centre by a combined team.

Boeing Defence UK designed, developed and constructed the Gladiator Core Systems and Services, utilising digital design methods such as agile software development and open systems architecture.

Boeing Defence UK managing director Thom Breckenridge said: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Ministry of Defence on this cutting-edge training system.

“Gladiator represents a step change in capability for the UK, enabling crews and ground forces from all three services, along with allies and partners, to train in a secure and seamless virtual environment.”

The organisation employs over 6,000 staff in the UK and has collaborated with 14 small and medium-sized enterprises and technology providers since Gladiator’s Initial Operating Capability, investing more than £24m in the local supply chain.

The contract forms part of efforts to implement Strategic Defence Review Recommendation 19, which advocates for a unified virtual training environment across all services.

The work also aligns with the Nato Distributed Synthetic Training High Visibility Project.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up